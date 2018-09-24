202
Home » Europe News » UK police warn about…

UK police warn about rare goat-antelope escaped from zoo

By The Associated Press September 24, 2018 12:19 pm 09/24/2018 12:19pm
Share
This undated handout photo issued by Paignton Zoo shows a West Caucasian tur which got out of its enclosure at the zoo in Devon. British police are warning the public to stay away from a rare goat-antelope that has escaped from a zoo in western England. Official says the young female West Caucasian tur is likely in the woods near the zoo. Devon and Cornwall Police said Monday the “horned beast” could pose a danger if she is startled by people approaching her. (Miriam Haas/Paignton Zoo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British police warned the public Monday to stay away from a rare goat-antelope that has escaped from a zoo in western England.

Official says the young female West Caucasian tur was likely in the woods near Paignton Zoo, about 200 miles southwest of London.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Monday the horned beast could pose a danger if she is startled by people approaching her.

Zoo officials say she became frightened and ran away when zookeepers were moving the herd.

Spokesman Phil Knowling says the zoo’s main concern was bringing the animal back to safety. He said police are using a police drone with thermal imaging technology to try and located the animal.

“She’s probably very stressed, being away from the herd, and we just want to get her back safely as quickly as we can,” he said.

Knowling said the zoo is near a conservation woodland, a good place for a frightened animal to be “hunkered down” because there is no easy public access.

It is located in an area of Devon in the West Country that is popular with summer tourists and far from any major city.

The West Caucasian tur is on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature endangered species list.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Europe News Life & Style Living News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500