UK MI5 agent defends decision not to investigate attacker

LONDON (AP) — A senior British agent has defended the Security Service’s decision not to investigate a man who eventually killed five people in an attack on Westminster Bridge and Parliament.

The MI5 agent, identified as Witness L, told an inquest into the attack that the 2010 decision to close an inquiry into Khalid Masood was sound even though much was known about his extremist beliefs.

Testifying under tight security, Witness L said the March 22, 2017 attack could not have been stopped and that it was planned by Masood alone.

He said there “simply wasn’t enough intelligence for us to work on that would have allowed us to identify his plot and work with the police to frustrate it.”

