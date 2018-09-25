202
UK Labour Party criticizes Israel amid anti-Semitism warning

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 1:19 pm 09/25/2018 01:19pm
Britain's Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn sits on stage, during the Labour Party's annual conference at the Arena and Convention Centre (ACC), in Liverpool, England, Tuesday Sept. 25, 2018. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s main opposition Labour Party has passed a motion strongly criticizing Israel, as a senior lawmaker warned the party must root out anti-Semitism.

Delegates at the party’s conference voted Tuesday to criticize Israel’s use of force against Gaza protests, urge more U.K. funding for the U.N. agency for Palestinians and back a freeze on British arms sales to Israel.

The vote came after a heated debate that saw Palestinian flags waved in the convention hall.

Labour has been riven by allegations that the party has become hostile to Jews under leader Jeremy Corbyn, a longtime supporter of Palestinians.

Foreign-affairs spokeswoman Emily Thornberry said Labour must kick out “sickening individuals … who use our legitimate support for Palestine as a cloak and a cover for their despicable hatred of Jewish people.”

