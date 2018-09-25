202
Turkish court rejects compensation for Die Welt journalist

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 6:50 am 09/25/2018 06:50am
ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has rejected a German-Turkish journalist’s request for compensation for his year-long imprisonment in Turkey.

Deniz Yucel, a correspondent for Germany’s daily Die Welt, was detained as part of a Turkish government clampdown in the wake of a failed coup attempt in 2016. He was released from jail pending trial earlier this year and has since returned to Germany.

Lawyer Veysel Ok said Tuesday Yucel was seeking 2,980,000 Turkish lira (or $483,000) in damages for “his unjust and unlawful imprisonment.”

The court did not give a reason for its decision, Ok said.

Ok said he would appeal the case at a higher court and take it to the European Court of Human Rights if necessary.

Yucel was arrested on terrorism and propaganda charges which he denies.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

