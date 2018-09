Threat letters sent to US, Israeli embassies in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — German police say more threatening letters containing a white powder — determined to be non-harmful — have been sent to the American and Israeli embassies in Berlin. Police spokesman Martin Halweg said…

BERLIN (AP) — German police say more threatening letters containing a white powder — determined to be non-harmful — have been sent to the American and Israeli embassies in Berlin.

Police spokesman Martin Halweg said Tuesday letters were sent to both embassies on Aug. 22 and to the U.S. Embassy on Aug. 30. They contained a white powder that turned out to be washing detergent, and rambling letters.

Halweg says the suspect in the threats is known to authorities and is the same person who sent similar letters to the two embassies in July.

He says authorities are organizing psychological counseling and possibly inpatient care for the individual.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.