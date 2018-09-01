202
Home » Europe News » Thousands in Moldova rally,…

Thousands in Moldova rally, call to reunite with Romania

By The Associated Press September 1, 2018 8:28 am 09/01/2018 08:28am
Share

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Several thousand Moldovans have gathered in the capital Chisinau to call for reunification with Romania.

Supporters carried the Romanian and Moldovan flags, which are virtually identical, and shouted: “Unity,” and “Bessarabia, Romanian land,” using the old name for Moldova.

Moldova united with Romania in 1918 and was annexed to the Soviet Union in 1940. It gained independence in 1991.

Demonstrators applauded a group of several dozen Romanians who joined Saturday’s reunification rally after a 1,300-kilometer (812-mile) “Centenary March” march they started in Romania on July 1.

The Romanians had been barred entry from Moldova for several days this week after border police said they were a threat to public order.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500