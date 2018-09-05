Tests show e-coli in Egypt hotel where British tourists died

LONDON (AP) — Travel company Thomas Cook says tests have found e-coli in a hotel where two British tourists died in unexplained circumstances in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Hurghada. Thomas Cook says there was…

LONDON (AP) — Travel company Thomas Cook says tests have found e-coli in a hotel where two British tourists died in unexplained circumstances in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

Thomas Cook says there was a “high level of e-coli and staphylococcus bacteria” at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel, but that its presence does not establish why John and Susan Cooper, a couple in their 60s, died Aug. 21. Other tests on air and water at the hotel found nothing unusual.

The company said Wednesday that the findings do not “shed any light on the still unexplained cause of death of Mr. and Mrs. Cooper. We await the results of the autopsies being conducted by the Egyptian authorities.”

Thomas Cook removed 300 guests from the hotel as a precaution after the Coopers died.

