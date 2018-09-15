Russia’s biggest war games include submarine hunt in Pacific

KLERK PENINSULA, Russia (AP) — Russian naval forces have conducted a submarine search using an anti-submarine ship and a helicopter in the Sea of Okhotsk as part of Russia’s largest-ever military exercises. About 3,200 troops…

KLERK PENINSULA, Russia (AP) — Russian naval forces have conducted a submarine search using an anti-submarine ship and a helicopter in the Sea of Okhotsk as part of Russia’s largest-ever military exercises.

About 3,200 troops from China have joined about 300,000 Russian troops for a week of war games in Siberia and the Far East, and over the Arctic and Pacific oceans. The maneuvers continue through Monday.

The naval exercise in the arm of the Pacific between Russia and Japan’s Hokkaido island featured the Russian destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov and a Ka-27 helicopter equipped to search for submarines.

The Defense Ministry said Saturday’s also included MiG-31 and Su-35 fighter jets intercepting planes appearing to approach their zone without responding to ground control, and Tu-22 long-range bombers hitting targets resembling parked aircraft and warehouses.

