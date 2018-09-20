202
Home » Europe News » Report: Benedict XVI hits…

Report: Benedict XVI hits back at criticism of resignation

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 11:26 am 09/20/2018 11:26am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A German newspaper has quoted a letter allegedly written by Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI in which he hit back at criticism of his 2013 resignation.

The Bild daily reported Thursday that it had obtained correspondence from November between the German-born pontiff and an unidentified German cardinal. The paper published a photo of a small excerpt with Benedict’s signature.

In the letter, Benedict allegedly said he understood “deep-seated pain” caused by the end of his papacy, but for some “the pain has turned into an anger that no longer merely concerns my resignation, but increasingly also my person and my papacy as a whole.”

Bild reported he said the anger “devalued” the papacy.

The Vatican declined to confirm or deny the authenticity of the letter, or comment on it Thursday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500