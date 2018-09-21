202
Polish police arrest suspect in rock attack on synagogue

By The Associated Press September 21, 2018 10:24 am 09/21/2018 10:24am
This photo taken Sept. 19, 2018, shows the window of the New Synagogue in Gdansk, Poland, after a man threw a rock inside as the Jewish community gathered for prayers at the end of the Yom Kippur holiday. (AP Photo/Michal Samet/Jewish Community of Gdansk)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in the Polish city of Gdansk have detained a 27-year-old man suspected of smashing a synagogue window during the Yom Kippur holiday earlier this week.

Security footage showed a man hurling a rock at the New Synagogue on Wednesday evening. Several people were nearby inside, including children, but nobody was hurt.

Police said they detained the man around noon Friday in the community of Trabki Wielkie, south of the city. They said he seemed surprised at being apprehended but did not resist.

His detainment came a day after the publication of security footage of the incident triggered a number of calls to police.

Police did not give the man’s name or identify a motive, and said they would hand their evidence to prosecutors.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News World News
