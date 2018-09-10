202
Poland to have new military force located in sensitive east

By The Associated Press September 10, 2018 10:01 am 09/10/2018 10:01am
FILE - In this file photo taken Aug.15, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland, Polish Army tank troops salute as their tanks roll on one of the city's main streets during a yearly military parade celebrating the Polish Army Day. Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak says Poland will boost its military presence in the east with the formation of a new division of the armed forces. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, file)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister says the country will boost its military presence in the east with the formation of a new division of the armed forces.

In comments published Monday by the Defense Ministry, Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the new force will be based in Siedlce and will consist of three brigades, two existing ones and one to be formed from new troops.

The move to bolster NATO’s eastern flank is a sign that Poland is uneasy about Russia.

Blaszczak said the new division, which can number up to 15,000 troops, will strengthen the eastern flank and respond to “operational needs.”

Brigade Gen. Jaroslaw Gromadzinski is to take command Sept.17.

No other details were offered.

