202
Home » Europe News » Greek police rescue 60…

Greek police rescue 60 migrants dumped on northern highway

By The Associated Press September 4, 2018 8:33 am 09/04/2018 08:33am
Share

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities in northern Greece have rescued 60 Iraqi migrants, including 27 children, found walking along a major highway after a smuggling truck dumped them far from their destination.

Police said the migrants, who had illegally entered Greece through the land border with Turkey, were found on Tuesday 15 kilometers (9 miles) west of Thessaloniki.

They had been brought by truck from the border, having paid about $2,000 each to a smuggling gang. Authorities believe the driver abandoned them to avoid police roadblocks near Thessaloniki.

Thousands of economic migrants or refugees illegally enter Greece every year from Turkey, despite bilateral deals and an agreement between the European Union and Turkey intended to stem the flow.

Most hope to move on from Greece to more prosperous countries in central and western Europe.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500