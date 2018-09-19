202
France to create a memorial museum for victims of terrorism

By The Associated Press September 19, 2018 11:18 am 09/19/2018 11:18am
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a national ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of terrorism, at the Invalides in Paris, France, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to create a Memorial Museum to honor the victims of terrorism. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to create a memorial museum to honor the victims of terrorism.

Macron, speaking Wednesday at a ceremony organized by victims’ associations, said a committee will immediately start working on the project.

Macron also announced more financial aid to survivors and relatives of terror attacks, especially to allow them to pay for travel and legal expenses when attending a trial abroad.

Macron said a national day of commemoration will be formally designated to pay tribute to terrorism victims. The date has not been decided yet but a report requested by the government suggested March 11, which is the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism.

France has been the target of multiple deadly terrorist attacks in recent years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

