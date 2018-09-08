202
Home » Europe News » Family of 3 run…

Family of 3 run over by London subway train, escape unhurt

By The Associated Press September 8, 2018 6:09 am 09/08/2018 06:09am
Share

LONDON (AP) — British police say a family of three had an amazing escape after falling into the path of a London subway train.

The British Transport Police force says a mother pushing a child in stroller tumbled off a platform onto the tracks at Baker Street station, and the child’s father jumped down to help them.

The force said in a statement Saturday that “when they saw a train coming, all three were extremely fortunate in being able to move into a pit under the track and the train passed safely over the top of them.”

Police say “amazingly” none of the family members was seriously hurt. They were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Services on the London Underground’s Jubilee Line were disrupted after the incident on Friday evening.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500