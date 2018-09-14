202
Dutch police detain 16-year-old after shooting at school

By The Associated Press September 14, 2018
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the southern Dutch city of Roermond have detained a 16-year-old boy after he allegedly fired shots inside and outside a high school. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police say the student was armed with an ax and a firearm when he arrived at school Friday morning in the city 170 kilometers (105 miles) southeast of Amsterdam.

In a statement, police say that based on initial information the possible motive for the gunfire was “an argument with a fellow student.” They released no further details of the suspect or the weapons he was carrying.

Incidents of students carrying weapons to school are very rare in the Netherlands, which has tight gun ownership laws.

