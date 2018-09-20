202
Denmark quake slightly stronger that initially recorded

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 9:36 am 09/20/2018 09:36am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Officials say that the rare earthquake that hit Denmark over the weekend was a tad stronger than first believed.

The Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, known by its acronym GEUS, says Sunday’s quake, initially said to be magnitude 3.4, actually measured 3.5. The quake caused no damages or casualties, but was a rare occurrence in Denmark.

GEUS said Thursday the quake, near Holstebro, a town 250 kilometers (158 miles) northwest of Copenhagen, was felt by most people in the area.

A magnitude 4.7 temblor was recorded off the Jutland peninsula in the North Sea in 1985.

