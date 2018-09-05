202
Home » Europe News » Danish police fine Turkish…

Danish police fine Turkish tourist for wearing face veil

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 4:29 am 09/05/2018 04:29am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Denmark say they fined a Turkish tourist 1,000 kroner ($155) after she entered a police station to renew her visa wearing a full-face covering.

Police in Aarhus, western Denmark, say the 48-year-old woman wasn’t aware of Denmark’s recent law that makes it unlawful to wear such garments in public. The much-debated “burqa ban” prohibits garments covering the face, including burqas and niqabs. Both are rarely seen in Denmark.

Police said Tuesday that the woman paid the fine, removed her full-face cover and walked away. No other details were available.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500