202
Home » Europe News » City official in southern…

City official in southern French city stabbed to death

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 8:56 am 09/27/2018 08:56am
Share

PARIS (AP) — A city hall official in the southern French city of Rodez was stabbed to death in a daylight attack on Thursday.

The Rodez press office said the victim, Pascal Filoe, was killed near the city hall building in the city center. He was in charge of local police services.

The press office said the suspect, who was arrested and placed in custody, was known to police previously for damaging a patio door at city hall. The suspect’s motives remain unknown. Local media reported that he acted out of vengeance days after his unregistered attack dog was confiscated.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500