Chemical weapons watchdog confirms UK nerve agent findings

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Tests by the global chemical weapons watchdog have confirmed findings by British authorities that the Novichok nerve agent killed one person and sickened another in the English town of Amesbury in June.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Tuesday that its tests showed that the nerve agent “is also the same toxic chemical that was found in the biomedical and environmental samples relating to the poisoning” of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in nearby Salisbury in March.

While the OPCW did not publicly name the nerve agent, Britain earlier identified it as Novichok, a lethal substance produced in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Dawn Sturgess and her partner, Charlie Rowley, were sickened months after the Skripals were poisoned with Novichok. Sturgess later died.

