202
Home » Europe News » Canadian gold mine owner…

Canadian gold mine owner seeks damages from Greece

By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 8:30 am 09/18/2018 08:30am
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Canadian gold mining firm Eldorado Gold is seeking 750 million euros ($875 million) in damages from the Greek state over delays in permits for mining work in the north of the country.

The company said Tuesday the move through its Greek subsidiary, Hellas Gold, is a “good-faith attempt” to resolve the matter, and does not involve the initiation of court proceedings.

The Greek environment ministry said it would examine the request.

Relations between the left-led government and the Vancouver-based firm have been tense over proposed mining work in the Halkidiki peninsula.

Eldorado Gold had previously threatened to suspend operations in Greece, endangering 2,000 jobs, while the government has accused the company of breaching environmental laws.

Greece is trying to attract foreign investors as it emerges from an eight-year economic crisis.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500