British police solve mystery of the ‘Croydon Cat Killer’

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 9:47 am 09/20/2018 09:47am
LONDON (AP) — For years, police have sought a killer who was decapitating cats across a south London district.

Now police say the Croydon Cat Killer has been identified — as a deadly but not homicidal combination of cars and foxes.

Since 2015, police have received hundreds of reports of cats found mutilated, with their heads and tails removed. Locals worried for their pets, and newspapers speculated that a serial killer of felines was on the loose.

On Thursday, Scotland Yard said necropsies on 25 cats found they had died from blunt force trauma, consistent with being run over. The mutilation was likely the result of scavenging by wildlife such as foxes.

Police said “there were no witnesses, no identifiable patterns and no forensic leads that pointed to human involvement” in any cases.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Europe News Living News World News
