Bosnia police clash with protesting war veterans

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police on Wednesday clashed with several hundred war veterans protesting the lack of funds for former fighters from the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

Police with shields and helmets used what appeared to be pepper spray on the former soldiers, some of whom were carrying flags or batons at the demonstration in Sarajevo, the capital. Some protesters appeared to be sickened by the spray.

A protester who identified himself only as Muhamed told The Associated Press that “police attacked me and hit me straight into my kidney.”

“I lost breath, I could not feel my legs too,” he said. “I don’t know why they were doing this. I did not do anything to provoke them.”

Police have told local media that they had to use force because some of the protesters carried metal bars.

Police said four policemen were hurt and two protesters detained, while the veterans said about 30 protesters were injured, including some seriously.

War veterans have complained that money designated for them is ending up in the pockets of those who never took part in the fighting. They have demanded stricter laws and a single fighters’ register.

Some 100,000 people died during the Bosnian war, and millions were left homeless.

