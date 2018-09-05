202
Balkan officials discuss cooperation, but without Kosovo

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 8:53 am 09/05/2018 08:53am
Bosnian Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite Presidency Mladen Ivanic, center, accompanied with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak, second from right, speaks during a foreign ministers of the Southeast European Cooperation Process (SEECP) meeting, in Banja Luka, Bosnia, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. The gathering of Balkan officials Wednesday in Banja Luka, the main town of the Serb entity in Bosnia, is part on an initiative to boost economic and political ties among the Balkan countries. (AP Photo/Radivoje Pavicic)

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A meeting discussing cooperation in the volatile Balkans is being held without a representative from Kosovo amid continuing tensions stemming from the 1990s wars.

The gathering of Balkan officials Wednesday in Banja Luka, the main town of the Serb entity in Bosnia, is part of an initiative to boost economic and political ties among the Balkan countries.

Kosovo’s foreign minister, Behgjet Pacolli, pulled out of the event after nationalist Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik said he was not welcome in the Serb-run part of Bosnia.

Serbia and allied Bosnian Serbs have not recognized the 2008 declaration of independence of Kosovo, a former Serbian province. Dodik has described Kosovo as a “fake country.”

Dodik has stepped up his nationalist rhetoric ahead of the Oct. 7 general election in Bosnia.

