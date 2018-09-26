Albania police arrest 2 US drug suspects

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Police in Albania say they have arrested two American citizens who allegedly were trying to produce and sell synthetic drugs through the internet. A police statement Wednesday said that Vincent “Dominic”…

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Police in Albania say they have arrested two American citizens who allegedly were trying to produce and sell synthetic drugs through the internet.

A police statement Wednesday said that Vincent “Dominic” De Caro and Arber Isaku, both 29-year-old New York residents, were arrested while trying to flee Albania at the Morine border crossing. They were arrested in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and based on an arrest warrant issued from a court in Connecticut.

Authorities say they were hiding in the Albanian capital of Tirana, getting ready to prepare synthetic drugs and sell them through the dark web.

Police seized tools, material to produce drugs and also a number of electronic devices.

Albania is a transit point for marijuana and other drugs.

