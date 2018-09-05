A look at the drop in emerging market currencies 09/05/2018 09:44am By The Associated Press Share

A woman stands in front of an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Asian stocks sank Wednesday after Wall Street declined on losses for tech and health care companies. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

LONDON (AP) — As financial uncertainty hits emerging economies, here’s a look at how far some of their currencies have fallen this year against the dollar. ___ Venezuelan bolivar – almost 100 percent Argentine peso…