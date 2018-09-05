202
Home » Europe News » A look at the…

A look at the drop in emerging market currencies

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 9:44 am 09/05/2018 09:44am
Share
A woman stands in front of an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Asian stocks sank Wednesday after Wall Street declined on losses for tech and health care companies. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

LONDON (AP) — As financial uncertainty hits emerging economies, here’s a look at how far some of their currencies have fallen this year against the dollar.

___

Venezuelan bolivar – almost 100 percent

Argentine peso – 52.3 percent

Turkish lira – 43 percent

South African rand – 20 percent

Brazilian real – 20 percent

Russian ruble – 15 percent

Iranian rial – 15 percent

Indian rupee – 11 percent

Chilean peso – 11 percent

Indonesian rupiah – 10 percent

Chinese yuan – 5 percent

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500