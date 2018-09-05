202
5 die in bus collision in Russia; 20 injured

By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 4:24 pm 09/18/2018 04:24pm
In this Russian Emergency Situations Ministry photo, made available on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, Emergency services work at the scene of an accident, in the Voronezh region near Novaya Usman, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Moscow, Russia. Russia's Emergencies Ministry says four people have died in a bus collision in southwestern Russia. The ministry says that about 20 others have been injured in the crash in the Voronezh region. Russian news reports say that the collision occurred when one bus stopped because of a technical problem and the other one hit it from behind. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say that at least five people have died in a bus collision in southwestern Russia.

The Emergencies Ministry said that about 20 others were injured in Tuesday’s crash in the Voronezh region near Novaya Usman, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Moscow.

Russian news reports cited road police as saying that the collision occurred when one bus stopped because of a technical problem and another one hit it from behind.

