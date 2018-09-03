3 wounded in stabbing in southwestern Germany

202
By The Associated Press September 28, 2018 4:37 pm 09/28/2018 04:37pm
BERLIN (AP) — A 19-year-old Afghan asylum seeker stabbed three people Friday in a town in southwestern Germany before being arrested, authorities said. His motive wasn’t immediately clear.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries in the afternoon attack in a central square in Ravensburg, police and prosecutors said in a joint statement.

They said that the victims, all three of whom were taken to a hospital, were two Syrian asylum-seekers aged 19 and 20 and a 52-year-old German man. Two were attacked at a bus stop and the other about 50 meters (yards) away.

Authorities said they are still investigating the possible motive, but there is no indication at present of any terrorist background.

Ravensburg Mayor Daniel Rapp said he happened to be near the scene at the time of the attack. Rapp told German news agency dpa that he was threatened by the assailant and told the man to put his knife down, which he did. Police then arrested the man.

Europe News World News
