202
Home » Europe News » 2nd Kosovo lawmaker detained…

2nd Kosovo lawmaker detained for threatening prosecutors

By The Associated Press September 28, 2018 11:27 am 09/28/2018 11:27am
Share

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A court in the Kosovo capital, Pristina, has decided to keep a lawmaker in detention for one month for threatening a prosecutor, the second such case in two days.

A court statement Friday said Shkumbin Demaliaj of the governing Alliance for the Future of Kosovo Party will be held for threatening Elez Blakaj, who earlier resigned from his post, allegedly after receiving threats.

Blakaj had charged Demaliaj with misusing public money, allegedly by paying war veterans benefits to people he knew hadn’t fought for the country.

Demaliaj said this week that he would take the issue into his own hands unless the authorities dealt with Blakaj.

The previous day, another governing coalition lawmaker was detained for a month for threatening another prosecutor.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News National News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500