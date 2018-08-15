202
UK arrests Romanian who is one of Europe’s most wanted men

By The Associated Press August 15, 2018 11:41 am 08/15/2018 11:41am
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s National Crime Agency says it has arrested one of Europe’s most wanted men, nabbing the suspected head of a Romanian organized crime network.

The NCA says Romanian Florin Ghinea, 43 was detained after leaving a gym in Watford, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) northwest of central London.

Romanian authorities are seeking Ghinea, who goes by the nickname “Ghenosu,” on allegations he organized a trafficking ring that dispatched Romanian women to Ireland, Finland and Dubai for sexual exploitation. He is also accused of conspiring to kill a criminal rival.

Ghinea faces extradition to Romania. During hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court Wednesday, he was ordered held in custody until his next hearing Sept. 25.

National Crime Agency deputy director Tom Dowdall says criminals “will find no sanctuary in the UK.”

Europe News World News
