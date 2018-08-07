Clarification: Harvey-Chemical Plant story

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — In a story Aug. 3, The Associated Press reported that a U.S. Chemical Safety Board report released last May credited Arkema for having safeguards that likely would have worked in…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — In a story Aug. 3, The Associated Press reported that a U.S. Chemical Safety Board report released last May credited Arkema for having safeguards that likely would have worked in some flooding events. The story should have said a lower-level flood event, rather than low-level flood event.

