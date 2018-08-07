Clarification: Harvey-Chemical Plant story

202
By The Associated Press August 7, 2018 5:12 pm 08/07/2018 05:12pm
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, smoke rises from the Arkema Inc. owned chemical plant in Crosby, near Houston, Texas. An internal EPA watchdog is reviewing whether federal and state officials kept the public appropriately informed last year about potential air quality threats after Hurricane Harvey ravaged southeastern Texas. The office of EPA Inspector General Arthur Elkins issued notice Thursday of the audit, which will scrutinize the agency’s response following several high-profile accidents and spills following the historic storm, including the explosions and fire at the an Arkema Inc. chemical plant outside Houston. (KTRK via AP, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — In a story Aug. 3, The Associated Press reported that a U.S. Chemical Safety Board report released last May credited Arkema for having safeguards that likely would have worked in some flooding events. The story should have said a lower-level flood event, rather than low-level flood event.

