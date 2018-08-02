202
Home » Europe News » Sweden to acquire Patriot…

Sweden to acquire Patriot missiles from US

By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 8:50 am 08/02/2018 08:50am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Swedish government says it will acquire the U.S.-made Patriot air defense missile system, calling it “reliable” and with “the ability to combat ballistic robots.”

In Thursday’s statement, the government said it was authorizing its military to acquire four Patriot firing units and an undisclosed number of missiles. The first delivery is expected in 2020.

Financial details were not disclosed, nor was a date for a signing of the deal.

Non-NATO member Sweden has expressed concerns over a worsened security situation in the Baltic Sea region over the past few years. Russia has increased military operations there since it annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Sweden’s air defense system cannot shoot down ballistic missiles, according to Swedish radio.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500