202
Home » Europe News » Spanish premier to make…

Spanish premier to make official trip to Latin America

By The Associated Press August 3, 2018 8:56 am 08/03/2018 08:56am
Share
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives to meet Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa prior to a Summit for Energy Interconnections at the European Maritime Safety Agency headquarters in Lisbon Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will travel to four Latin American countries later this month on his first official trip outside Europe.

The government said Friday the visit will begin in Santiago de Chile on Aug. 27.

The following day Sanchez travels to Santa Cruz de la Sierra in Bolivia, then on to Bogota.

He leaves the Colombian capital on Aug. 30 for Costa Rica.

Analysts see the visit as an effort by Sanchez, who took office June 2, to underscore Latin America’s position as one of Spain’s priorities in foreign policy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500