Poland’s president to visit White House in mid-September

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and the first lady will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Sept. 18, Duda’s aide said Tuesday.

Krzysztof Szczerski said that Duda’s first visit to the White House will include one-on-one talks with Trump on security in Central Europe and on strengthening the U.S. military presence in the region, which is worried about intensifying Russian military activity. Poland has been seeking an increase in the number of U.S. troops stationed in its territory since early 2017.

Wider talks will address trade ties and the partnership between the two NATO allies.

Duda will also meet with U.S. senators and throw a party on the occasion of 100 years of Poland’s independence, which was regained thanks to the support from President Woodrow Wilson.

A statement from the White House said that the presidents “will address ways to strengthen the United States-Poland strategic partnership” and plan to discuss “trade, military, and security matters.”

Poland was Trump’s first destination during his European trip last year and Poland’s right-wing government attaches great importance to the relationship. One sore point is the visa requirement for Poles going to the U.S. but Szczerski did not confirm that the matter will be discussed.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump will host her Polish counterpart Agata Kornhauser-Duda for a meeting.

