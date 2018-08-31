202
Home » Europe News » Norwegian PM names new…

Norwegian PM names new energy minister, 2 others

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 8:21 am 08/31/2018 08:21am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has named three new government ministers.

Solberg says Kjell-Boerge Freiberg is the energy minister, Jon Georg Dale has the transport and communications portfolio and Baard Hoeksrud is in charge of agriculture.

They were chosen after Ketil Solvik-Olsen and Terje Soeviknes stepped down for personal reasons.

Norway, with its offshore oil installations, is one of the world’s largest exporters of oil and gas.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500