Moscow says Russian woman arrested in US mistreated in jail

By The Associated Press August 3, 2018 10:25 am 08/03/2018 10:25am
FILE - In this Sunday, April 21, 2013 file photo, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia. Moscow claims that a Russian woman arrested in the United States on charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Russia is being mistreated in jail. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 that Maria Butina is being kept in solitary confinement in a cold sell. (AP Photo, file)

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow claims that a Russian woman arrested in the United States on charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Russia is being mistreated in jail.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters Friday that Maria Butina is being kept in solitary confinement in a cold cell in Washington D.C. Zakharova claimed that prison officials are interrupting Butina’s sleep, not feeding her properly and not letting her breathe fresh air.

Zakharova described Butina’s treatment in jail “as complete lawlessness” and urged the international human rights community to intervene.

Butina was arrested this month and awaits trial on charges of conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Russia. Prosecutors have accused her of using sex and deception to forge influential connections.

She has pleaded not guilty.

