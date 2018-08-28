202
Italian minister meets Hungary premier, vows historic change

By The Associated Press August 28, 2018 2:12 pm 08/28/2018 02:12pm
People take part in the demonstration ' Europe without walls ' to protest the meeting between Italian Interior Minister and deputy-premier Matteo Salvini and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Banner reads in Italian 'Our Europe has no borders, we are all illegal immigrants". (Matteo Bazzi/ANSA via AP)

ROME (AP) — Hungary and Italy are vowing to work together for an “historic change” in the way Europe deals with migration, security and other issues.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Tuesday with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini in Milan, as several hundred people protested their hard-line policies.

Salvini said they were working to create a future alliance “that excludes socialists and the left, that brings back to the center the values and identity” that their respective political parties represent.

He said: “We are near a historic change on a continental level.”

Orban said Salvini was his “hero” and that “the security of Europe depends on his success.”

Salvini has spearheaded Italy’s policy of forcing Europe to take in newly rescued migrants. Orban has made keeping migrants out of Hungary a priority.

