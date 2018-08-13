202
Israeli teen admits to desecrating WWII death camp in Poland

By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 1:29 pm 08/13/2018 01:29pm
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2005 file photo, a couple is seen walking along the outer fence of the former Nazi death camp Majdanek outside Lublin in eastern Poland. A police spokesman in eastern Poland says an Israeli teen has admitted to dropping his pants at the former Nazi German death camp of Majdanek and is facing a fine. Andrzej Fijolek said Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 the 17-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was caught on CCTV cameras as he let down his pants by one of the wooden barracks at the Majdanek museum while on a school trip there Friday. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A police spokesman in eastern Poland says an Israeli teen has admitted to dropping his pants at the former Nazi German death camp of Majdanek and is facing a fine.

Andrzej Fijolek said Monday the 17-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was caught on CCTV cameras as he let down his pants by one of the wooden barracks at the Majdanek museum while on a school trip there Friday.

Museum wardens notified the police and the teen confessed to the act during questioning. A court is expected to fine him for desecrating a memorial site.

From late 1941 until mid-1944, Germany’s Nazi regime killed some 80,000 of Majdanek’s 150,000 inmates, who were mostly Jews, but also included Poles, Belarusians, Ukrainians and Russians.

