Frankfurt flights resume after being suspended for storm

BERLIN (AP) — Takeoffs and landings at Frankfurt Airport were briefly suspended on Thursday because of a thunderstorm. Storms hit parts of Germany after a long spell of hot, dry weather. Flights at Germany’s busiest…

BERLIN (AP) — Takeoffs and landings at Frankfurt Airport were briefly suspended on Thursday because of a thunderstorm.

Storms hit parts of Germany after a long spell of hot, dry weather.

Flights at Germany’s busiest airport were suspended Thursday afternoon as one such storm approached, but airport operator Fraport told news agency dpa that operations restarted about half an hour later.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.