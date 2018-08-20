202
Firefighters battle forest blaze near southern Greek village

By The Associated Press August 20, 2018 10:34 am 08/20/2018 10:34am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek firefighters are battling a forest fire that briefly threatened a village in southern Greece but so far has caused no injuries or damages to buildings.

The fire service says more than 80 firefighters, three water-dropping planes and three helicopters are trying to extinguish the blaze that started Monday near Dafniotissa, in the Amaliada region of the western Peloponnese.

Greece suffers from forest fires every year during the hot, dry summer. On July 23, a major blaze near Athens killed 96 people.

Despite widespread allegations of arson, most fires are started by carelessness. On Monday, police arrested a Greek couple suspected of accidentally setting a field on fire on the island of Crete.

Europe News World News
