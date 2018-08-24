202
EU warns Italy to refrain from threats in migrant crisis

By The Associated Press August 24, 2018 7:30 am 08/24/2018 07:30am
Former president of the Italian Lower Chamber, Laura Boldrini, 3rd from right, talks to migrants on the deck of the Italian Coast Guard ship Diciotti moored at the Catania harbor, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. An official from Italy's office for personal rights says 150 migrants are being kept aboard without proper authorization aboard an Italian coast guard vessel. Daniela de Robert told Sky TG24 TV after a three-hour visit aboard the Diciotti, that the migrants come from countries from which they should be "easily" able to request refugee status. The Italian news agency ANSA quoted said their rights are being violated because there is no judicial order to prevent their disembarking in Sicily. (Orietta Scardino/ANSA via AP)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning Italy to refrain from issuing threats in the continuing migrant crisis after a prominent government member said that Rome could withhold part of its EU payments.

EU Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein said Friday that “the European Union is a community of rules and it operates on the basis of rules, not threats.”

Italy has barred from port some ships with migrants picked up at sea over what it says is sluggishness of other countries to help out. One already-docked ship carrying about 150 is now banned from disembarking adults. Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said the government could curtail its EU contributions if no solution is found.

Winterstein called on “all parties involved to work constructively together to find a swift solution.”

