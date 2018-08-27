Spain: Suspect in Dutch boy’s slaying agrees to extradition

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The main suspect in the slaying of an 11-year-old Dutch boy 20 years ago has agreed to be extradited from Spain to The Netherlands, where he is being sought for…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The main suspect in the slaying of an 11-year-old Dutch boy 20 years ago has agreed to be extradited from Spain to The Netherlands, where he is being sought for murder and sexual aggression, among other charges, Spanish authorities said Monday.

National Court Judge Carmen Lamela issued a ruling Monday sending 55-year-old Jos Brech to prison without bail until the Spanish government gives the final approval for his extradition. Police in Spain distributed photos showing Brech’s arrest Sunday in a rural area near Barcelona.

Dutch police had said the arrest was possible after Brech’s DNA matched samples taken from the clothes of the slain boy, Nicky Verstappen.

Brech, who police have described as an outdoor survival expert, was an instructor at the summer camp in The Netherlands where Verstappen went missing in 1998. About a day after the boy’s disappearance, Brech was stopped by military police close to the scene but was not considered a suspect.

Family members in the Netherlands reported Brech missing in April.

Lamela says Brech had been in Spain since March. In her ruling, the judge said the charges Brech faces can be punished with up to 30 years behind bars.

