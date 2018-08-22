202
Dutch police identify suspect in slaying of boy 20 years ago

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 8:19 am 08/22/2018 08:19am
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police have appealed to the public for help tracking down a suspect in the slaying 20 years ago of an 11-year-old boy while he was attending a summer camp.

Police on Wednesday identified the suspect as 55-year-old Jos Brech, saying that his DNA matches samples taken from the clothes of the slain boy, Nicky Verstappen.

Brech, an expert in survival techniques, was reported missing in April by family members after he failed to return home from an overseas trip. French police have already hunted unsuccessfully for him in the Vosges region of eastern France.

A day after Verstappen went missing, Brech was stopped by military police close to the scene. Last year, he didn’t respond to a request to provide DNA to the high-profile investigation.

