202
Home » Europe News » Drought reveals remains of…

Drought reveals remains of German ‘Atlantis’ in lake

By The Associated Press August 19, 2018 11:06 am 08/19/2018 11:06am
Share
File - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo the foundation walls of old buildings appear at the riverside of the Edersee in Waldeck, Germany due to a low water level because of a drought period. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP, file)

BERLIN (AP) — A sustained drought in Germany has revealed the ruins of a village abandoned when a large reservoir was created more than 100 years ago.

German news agency dpa reported Sunday that a bridge and the foundations of Berich — known locally as the Atlantis of Lake Eder — have recently emerged from the waters in the central state of Hesse.

Germany’s third-biggest reservoir is being drained to keep water levels on the Weser river high enough for shipping.

Like many European countries, Germany has seen remarkably little rain in recent months.

The government is expected to decide Wednesday whether to provide federal aid to farmers whose business has suffered from the drought. Eight German states have already reported drought-related damage amounting to 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500