202
Home » Europe News » Doctor killed, assistant injured…

Doctor killed, assistant injured in stabbing in Germany

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 4:53 am 08/16/2018 04:53am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a doctor has been killed and an assistant seriously injured in a stabbing at a medical practice in southwestern Germany.

Police in the city of Offenburg, near the French border, said the attack happened at about 8.45 a.m. Thursday. A male suspect was arrested in the city a little over an hour later.

There was no immediate word on the identity of the suspect or a possible motive for the stabbing of the doctor and his female assistant.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500