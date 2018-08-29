Detained British-Iranian woman in clinic after panic attacks

LONDON (AP) — The husband of a British-Iranian charity worker who has been imprisoned in Iran for more than two years says his wife has been hospitalized after suffering panic attacks. Richard Ratcliffe said that…

LONDON (AP) — The husband of a British-Iranian charity worker who has been imprisoned in Iran for more than two years says his wife has been hospitalized after suffering panic attacks.

Richard Ratcliffe said that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taken to a prison clinic Wednesday after blacking out.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was granted a three-day release from prison last week, and was briefly reunited with her 4-year-old daughter.

Her husband had hoped the leave might be extended, but Zaghari-Ratcliffe was ordered back to prison Sunday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a holiday with her toddler daughter in April 2016. Iranian authorities accuse her of plotting against the government. Her family has denied the allegation and insists she was in Iran to visit family.

She had worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the news agency’s charitable arm.

