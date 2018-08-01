202
Danes reject Turkey extradition request for man

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 8:36 am 08/01/2018 08:36am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s top prosecution authority has rejected requests to extradite a Turkish national to his home country because he could face persecution, torture, degrading treatment or punishment there.

Sune Loevtrup from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says Turkey accuses the 58-year-old man being a member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, considered a terror organization by Turkey and Western allies.

The man, who was not identified, has been held in custody since July 14 while Danes looked into the extradition request.

Loevtrup said Wednesday that the man was released after authorities concluded that not all conditions of Danish extradition law were met.

