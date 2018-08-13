202
Dane hit in throat by flying tent peg in stormy weather dies

By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 4:34 am 08/13/2018 04:34am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say a 61-year-old Dane who was hit in the throat by a metal tent peg propelled by high winds during a storm has died.

Spokesman Joergen Jensen told local media on Monday that Erik Larsen Fjordvald, who had been unconscious since he was hit by the peg while packing up his tent on Friday, died a day earlier.

Larsen Fjordvald had taken part in a motorcycle event at a camping ground in Thy, northwestern Denmark. He was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

