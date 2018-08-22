202
Home » Europe News » Car carrying gas canisters…

Car carrying gas canisters hits Dutch town hall; driver dies

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 2:38 am 08/22/2018 02:38am
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police say a car carrying two gas canisters has crashed into the town hall of the small Dutch town of Bemmel and burst into flames. One person, believed to be the driver, was found dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the driver but say in a tweet Wednesday that they have a “strong suspicion” about who it is.

Rene Bierman, a spokesman for firefighters, tells national broadcaster NOS that one of the gas bottles exploded in the crash, causing the fire.

Nobody else was hurt in the incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the town about 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of Amsterdam.

Police say they are investigating the cause of the incident.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500