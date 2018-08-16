Brussels highlights sun-splashed summer with flower carpet

202
By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 8:20 am 08/16/2018 08:20am
The Brussels Flower Carpet, laid out in its entirety, on the Grand Place in Brussels, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. More than 500,000 flowers were used to create the Latin American theme, devoted to the Mexican region of Guanajuato which has an exceptionally rich culture and flower tradition. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Brussels is highlighting its sun-splashed summer with a Mexican-themed carpet of over half a million flowers on its historic Grand-Place.

The UNESCO World Heritage site on Thursday opened up the cobblestones of its market square for a giant display of flowers depicting scenes and symbols from Guanajuato, a Mexican region with an exceptionally rich culture and flower tradition.

The city lays down such a flower carpet every two years but the extreme heat of this summer posed special challenges.

Brussels Culture alderwoman Karine Lalieux says that beyond the traditional use of Belgian begonias, dahlias also were used “as this year was very, very hot.”

The carpet, measuring 75 by 24 meters (246 by 79 feet), will be on view until Sunday.

