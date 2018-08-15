202
Home » Europe News » A partial list of…

A partial list of victims in the Genoa bridge collapse

By The Associated Press August 15, 2018 12:41 pm 08/15/2018 12:41pm
Share
A truck perches on the edge of the Morandi highway bridge that collapsed in Genoa, northern Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. A large section of the bridge collapsed over an industrial area in the Italian city of Genova during a sudden and violent storm, leaving vehicles crushed in rubble below. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

ROME (AP) — A partial list of the 39 people who died in the collapse of the Genoa highway bridge on Tuesday. Italian officials have released the names of 21 citizens whose identities have been confirmed and families informed. Four French citizens and two Albanians also were confirmed dead.

Italian nationals provided by in alphabetical order:

Luigi Matti Altadonna, 34

Camilla Bellasio, 12

Manuele Bellasio, 16

Francesco Bello, 41

Stella Maria Boccia, 24

Elisa Bozzo, 33

Alessandro Campora, 55

Bruno Casagrande, 57

Andrea Cerulli, 47

Marta Danisi, 29

Gerardo Esposito, 26

Alberto Fanfani, 32

Juan Ruben Carrasco Figueroa, 68

Vincenzo Licata, 57

Ersilia Piccinino, 41

Claudia Possetti, 47

Roberto Robbiano, 43

Samuele Robbiano, 8

Gennaro Sarnataro, 43

Antonio Stanzone, 29

Andrea Vittone, 49

French victims, identified by French media:

Melissa Artus-Bastit, 21 or 22

Nathan Gusman, age uncertain

Axelle Place, 19

William Pouzadoux, 21 or 22

Albanian victims:

Edi Bokrina

Marjus Djerri

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500